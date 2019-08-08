Panda Wok has been closed by the Kern County Public Health Department for 'multi-generational roach activity'.
The restaurant, located at 2150 White Ln., had roach activity at the cook line, work station, and near food preparation sink, according to the department.
Live and dead roaches were also found under the soda fountain station, in the storage cabinets containing chop sticks, sugar packets, sauces, cups, lids and straws, according to the department.
The restaurant received a score of 74 percent. A score of 75 or below mandates closure.
Under the health department's scoring system, 90 to 100 points is an A; 80 to 90 is a B; and 75 to 80 is a C, requiring re-inspection seven days later to ensure improved food handling practices and overall food facility maintenance and sanitation.
