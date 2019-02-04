In a fundraiser that has grown every year for more than 10 years, Panda Express has raised $171,557 for the Lauren Small Children’s Center.
The children's center, located in Bakersfield Memorial Hospital, provides care to newborn and pediatric patients throughout Kern County.
Representatives for the company will present the money to the Children’s Center Tuesday.
The funds were raised throughout 2018 at 11 Panda Express locations across Kern County.
The Children’s Center will use the funds to purchase lifesaving medical equipment for the 37,000 children it serves annually.
“This donation is going to help each and every one of those patients and we’re just sincerely thankful,” said Robin Woodward, Children’s Miracle Network Program director at the Children’s Center.
The fundraiser began in 2007, raising $100 in its first year. Customers are given the option to donate to the Children’s Center when they purchase an order at a Panda Express location.
Since 2007, more and more Kern County residents are making the choice to donate.
In 2015, the fundraiser raised $58,000 Woodward said, followed by $125,000 in 2016 and $168,000 in 2017.
Since partnering with the Children’s Center, Panda Express has raised around $581,000.
