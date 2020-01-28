Panda Express will donate $237,763 to the Lauren Small Children's Center on Thursday in the Children's Healing Garden at Bakersfield Memorial Hospital.
The check presentation will take place at 3 p.m. The donation will represent funds raised year-round in 2019 at the 11 Panda Express locations in Kern County, according to a hospital news release.
“I’d like to point out that our Delano store ranked 5th in the nation for total funds raised during Panda’s campaign,” Robin Woodward, Children's Miracle Network manager at Bakersfield Memorial Hospital Foundation, said in a news release.
After the check is presented, the panda mascot will visit pediatric patients at the center to celebrate Lunar New Year, according to the hospital.
