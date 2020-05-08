Dignity Health Memorial Hospital got a shot in the arm Friday, receiving nearly 8,000 protective masks from the fast-casual restaurant chain Panda Express.
Panda Express delivered just under 2,000 KN95 masks and 6,000 surgical masks, as the American Chinese food chain looks to support medical professionals in Bakersfield working on the COVID-19 frontlines.
“Panda is deeply appreciative to your hospitals and all of your staff for the heroic work that you do to serve those in need. We hope that these masks not only provide medical help but also encouragement to your community to continue to fight the good fight,” Amy Cheng, with the Panda Cares Foundation, said in a news release.
