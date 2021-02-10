Customers in 13 Panda Express locations across Kern County raised $155,963 throughout 2020 for the Lauren Small Children's Center at Bakersfield Memorial Hospital.
The funds will be presented at Memorial Hospital on Friday, along with egg rolls for the pediatric staff to celebrate the Lunar New Year.
"Panda Express is a proud partner of Children’s Miracle Network Hospital’s and is happy to raise much-needed funds for the Lauren Small Children’s Center," said a news release from Dignity Health.
The Lauren Small Children's Center is the first comprehensive pediatric program in Kern County, according to the news release, with a 31-bed neonatal intensive care units for premature or seriously ill newborns, an eight-bed pediatric intensive care unit and a 35-bed pediatric unit.