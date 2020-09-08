A project to reconstruct Panama Lane between Mountain Vista Drive and Old River Road will begin Friday, according to the city of Bakersfield.
Eastbound Panama Lane between Mountain Vista Drive and Old River Road will remain closed from 8 a.m. Friday until 4 p.m. Sept. 27. There will be detours and alternate access points.
The city urges drivers to use caution and take alternate routes or allow extra time for traveling through this area.
