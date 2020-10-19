Monday was a banner day for preschool students in Panama-Buena Vista School District. For the first time during the COVID-19 pandemic, the very youngest students in the district had the opportunity to come to school in person.
"All of the pre-K students have returned," said Jennifer Irvin, the assistant superintendent of educational services in the district. "We’re very excited."
Many smaller districts and private schools across the county have been able to bring in younger grades, but Monday marked a big step for the southwest Bakersfield district of 18,500 students.
Similar first-day measures were also taking place among the district's youngest students at Miller Elementary, as schools continue with reopening efforts.