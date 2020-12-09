The Panama-Buena Vista Union School District announced it will suspend all in-person learning on its campuses beginning Monday because of the rise of COVID-19 cases both in the community and on campuses.
"This decision was made based on community COVID data, meeting the demands of the ever-changing guidelines and the impact for staff to effectively and safely support the instruction of our students," a news release from the district stated.
The district says the suspension of services was voluntary rather than a state-mandated closure. The release says students will "receive instruction and support services in a distance learning environment until further notice."
Up until this point, PBVUSD was the largest district in the county that still had students on campus. So far only small groups of pre-K or vulnerable students had begun returning to campuses. General education students K-8 were not scheduled to return to campus until next year.