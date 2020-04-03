Panama-Buena Vista Union School District will continue serving meals during the upcoming spring break.
A breakfast and a lunch will be provided April 6 through 9. On April 9, a second breakfast and lunch will be distributed for the following day.
Meals will not be distributed April 10 or 13 due to the holidays.
After the holidays, the district will continue with a Monday-through-Thursday meal service, with Fridays being closed. On Thursdays, a second set of meals will be distributed to cover the Friday closures.
Meal Service is from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the following locations: Berkshire Elementary, Castle Elementary, Miller Elementary, Sandrini Elementary, Seibert Elementary, Stine Elementary, Stonecreek Junior High, Tevis Junior High, Warren Junior High and Whitley Elementary.
