The Panama-Buena Vista Union School District will continue serving meals for students at 10 locations while California's stay at home order is in effect.
Meals will be served from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the following locations: Berkshire Elementary, Castle Elementary, Miller Elementary, Sandrini Elementary, Seibert Elementary, Stine Elementary, Stonecreek Junior High, Tevis Junior High, Warren Junior High and Whitley Elementary schools.
The meals are served in a "grab and go" method.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.