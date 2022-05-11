Panama-Buena Vista Union School district honors school nurses, reflects on the job's evolution

Her parents disapproved of women attaining higher education, but that didn’t stop their daughter Lydia Zimmerman from enrolling in a nursing program.
The low tuition persuaded her parents to pay up soon after the Great Depression, and Zimmerman fell in love with the profession. That passion fueled her 24 years as a school nurse at the Panama-Buena Vista Union School District after she joined in 1974.
Zimmerman, 93, was honored Wednesday along with two other school nurses, Brenda Lowe and Sharon Cole, as the school district's first nurses. The event also celebrated 48 years of providing school nursing at the PBVUSD and honored the current nurses.
Speakers at the event highlighted the importance of school nurses and their transition away from a “Band-Aid nurse” — a nurse who simply treats an injury with a bandage and ice.
Zimmerman demonstrated she knew about communicable diseases and childhood rashes, and she changed the role of a school nurse for those after her, said Nancy Gordon, the director of the health safety and wellness department at the PBVUSD.
“She was a trailblazer,” Gordon said of Zimmerman. “We stand on her shoulders as a giant — she's paved that way for us.”
Nurses now must be registered nurses and with a health services credential equating to five years of schooling, Gordon said. Some PBVUSD nurses have their master’s degree as well, she noted.
Wanda Pierce, a nurse at Douglas J. Miller Elementary School, recalled a time when there was one school nurse covering an entire district. Now, with 19 nurses serving 27 schools, there are immunization, vision and dental clinics.
Hosting these events and providing medical information may be vital for families without a doctor, Gordon added. Confusion may besiege parents while navigating the health care system, and school nurses can step in and provide vital information. Kids need a “listening ear,” she said, and nurses provide the compassion required to listen.
The COVID-19 pandemic inundated nurses with other tasks, such as screening children for the coronavirus, contract tracing, ensuring people wear a mask, pinpointing students at risk for mental health issues and managing chronic illnesses, among many more challenges, said Denita Maughn, PBVUSD's assistant superintendent of special services.
“You problem-solved when there were really no answers,” Maughn said. “And, you reassured fearful staff and parents all while remaining calm in the storm of competing demands.”
Lowe, another one of the first nurses hired at PBVUSD, said she wrote a pandemic plan with Zimmerman, though the latter noted the plan “was not for one like this,” referring to the COVID-19 pandemic.
But, the speakers of the event said, nurses rolled with the punches and ensured the safety of students and personnel. It’s a far cry from the assumption nurses offer ice to heal any malady.
“You're now seen as a critical member of the educational team,” Pierce noted. “That didn't used to be that way.”