The Panama-Buena Vista Union School District has been hit with a ransomware attack that has affected phone lines, emails and checking student grades, according to a district email.
"Phone calls to the school may not go through. You will not be able to check your student grades online, the district website may not be functioning, and you may not be able to email your teacher via their PBVUSD.net account," states a districtwide email sent by Superintendent Kevin Silberberg on Friday. District IT staff are working to resolve the issue.
Dismissal times, daycare, pick up and drop off times and other logistical issues should not be affected, according to the email.
Additional updates will come from a child's school.
