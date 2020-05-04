Panama-Buena Vista Union School District is changing the "Grab N Go" meal service times to minimize heat exposure to families and employees.
Beginning Tuesday, serve times will be from 10:30 a.m. through noon Monday through Thursday. A lunch and a breakfast will be served each day, with a second lunch and breakfast served on Thursday to cover Friday.
Children age 2-18 must be present to receive a meal.
Meals will be distributed at the following 10 locations: Berkshire Elementary, Castle Elementary, Miller Elementary, Sandrini Elementary, Seibert Elementary, Stine Elementary, Stonecreek Junior High, Tevis Junior High, Warren Junior High and Whitley Elementary schools.
