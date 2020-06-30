The Panama-Buena Vista Union School District board of trustees discussed several back-to-school reopening options during Monday night's meeting, but ultimately delayed making a vote.
So far, board members are leaning toward sending students back to school five days a week with safety guidelines, or utilizing distance learning this fall. Trustees said they'd give parents an option of which format they'd like to have their children return to school under.
"I think we need to give parents a choice. I think they need to have a say on what we’re going to do with their child," said Trustee Elynor Cherie Olgin.
Overall, trustees didn't seem to support a hybrid learning model, where students would come to school for two days and do distance learning the rest of the week. Trustee Keith Wolaridge said the model would disadvantage kindergarten, Title I, lower socioeconomic status, Black and Hispanic students and continue to broaden and widen the achievement gap to the point that "we may never catch up."
Wolaridge also suggested if a child is two or more grade levels behind, online learning shouldn't be an option.
If the board votes to return students to a traditional school setting, the district outlined various safety guidelines that would be in place.
Each school will comply with state and local guidelines by conducting temperature checks, wearing masks, physical distancing and hand washing. Few visitors would be allowed on campuses, and there would be no assemblies or field trips.
"Basically campuses are going to be closed, and that means parents can't come on campus like they're very used to doing," said Superintendent Kevin Silberberg.
Students who normally ride the bus will still have that option, and sanitizing standards will be put into practice.
Students will also eat their grab-and-go lunch in their classrooms. No salad bars or self-select options will be available, according to the district.
Staff will also develop a comprehensive approach to mitigate the learning loss connected with being away from in-person learning since mid-March. This may take place after school, on Saturdays or the summer of 2021.
No information was provided on how online learning would operate in the fall, however. Trustee JP Lake asked the district to present a more detailed plan on how accountability and truancy would be monitored and addressed for students online.
The board will reconvene in July to make a final decision regarding school reopenings.
Other local school districts are also discussing their plans for the fall. The Kern High School District board of trustees postponed voting Monday night, but a hybrid learning model is currently proposed.
