The Panama-Buena Vista Union School District Board of Trustees approved Katie Russell as the district's new superintendent during its Monday night board meeting.
She is the district's first female and African American superintendent. She succeeds Kevin Silberberg, who will be entering retirement in early August.
“I sit here tonight very confident and pleased with our decision to appoint you as our new superintendent,” Board Vice President Cherie Olgin said to Russell via telephone during the meeting. “I am also very pleased to be part of this history being made here tonight.”
Russell's initial term will end June 30, 2023, with the ability to extend for an additional year upon board approval. She will receive a base annual salary of $231,000.
Russell is the instructional superintendent at the Fresno Unified School District, a position she had held for nine years, President Greg White said. She has been with the district for more than 30 years.
The board's candidate search lasted about six months, Trustee John P. Lake said. Trustees said they were looking for someone who can identify improvements, challenge the district to be efficient and effective and take it to the next level.
"The students of the district deserve the best, and I truly believe we found the best," Olgin said.
