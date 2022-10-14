Panama-Buena Vista trustee candidates promote student achievement, safety

They each have spent decades working on school campuses with students and educators — and they are both running for the Panama-Buena Vista Union School District board of trustees in Area 5.
Elynor Cherie Olgin, 51, a one-term incumbent on the board, has worked as a teacher, academic coach, after-school program coordinator, vice principal and other positions during her more than three-decade career at the Lamont Elementary School District.
During her varied experience working in education, Olgin learned that parent involvement is a key to student success, she said in her bio.
"Parent involvement and engagement are a top priority which then leads to student achievement," she said.
She wants parents to know and understand that the district's mission statement begins with "partnering with parents and community."
It's a partnership that maximizes the benefits of a public education.
Challenger Linda Garcia, 57, retired last year from Panama-Buena Vista after working 25 years as a computer lab clerk, yard aide, elementary school clerk, junior high secretary and in other roles.
Area 5 covers the following schools, she said: Berkshire, Loudon, Panama and Whitley elementary schools and Stonecreek Junior High.
"My three children graduated from Panama-Buena Vista," Garcia said. "And I currently have a grandchild in the district."
Having experience as both an employee and a parent at Panama-Buena Vista, she said, will help her bring a broad perspective and objectivity to the position.
"Education has always been my passion," Garcia said. "Panama-Buena Vista is an excellent district. I wouldn't have stayed there 25 years if it wasn't."
Both candidates said student safety is a top priority. And school shootings around the country represent a national tragedy.
"The district has done very well," Garcia said. But she would like to see a review of school security procedures.
"We could make it harder for an intruder to get in," she said.
And that could mean adding security personnel.
Olgin said the district hasn't reported any problems regarding recent local issues involving the spread of fentanyl and other opiates.
"We have been proactive," she said of the district, by instituting training in the use of Narcan, an opioid inhibitor, for members of the security team and other employees on campus.
Both candidates said they consider themselves "a voice for the voiceless."
Garcia said she wants to partner with parents and the community "to ensure our priorities are focused on student achievement, school safety and most importantly, parental choice.
"I will come to this job with an open mind and the objectivity necessary to perform all of the functions of a school board member," she said in a short bio. "I am willing to devote the time and energy that this community deserves in fulfilling my duties as a member of this board."
As a district trustee, Olgin said she considers herself an advocate for every student in the district.
Whether that means advocating for their education, their safety or their social enrichment.
"All students should be treated equally regardless of their race, sexual orientation, language or socio-economic status," she said.
Board President Keith Wolaridge is running unopposed as the representative for PBVUSD's Area 3. The area includes the northeast corner of the district from White Lane in the south to just above the Mohawk Street and Truxtun Avenue intersection, according to maps the district approved in May.
