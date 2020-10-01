The Panama-Buena Vista Teachers’ Association is hosting an event this Saturday for the school board candidates that they’ve endorsed for the upcoming election.
The community will be able to meet JP Lake, Bryan Lake and Tom Webster, who are running for the open board seats in Area 2 of the Panama-Buena Vista Union School District. Voters can meet the candidates, pick up election information and yard signs in “drive thru” format.
The event will be held from noon to 2 p.m. at Cubbies Pizza at 5701 Young St. just off Harris Rd. Drivers are asked to enter on Young St.