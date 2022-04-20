Panama-Buena Vista music program earns recognition

The Panama-Buena Vista Union School District’s Visual and Performing Arts, or VAPA, program has been honored with the Best Communities for Music Education designation from the NAMM Foundation, according to a PBVUSD news release.
The arts program’s recognition was for its “outstanding commitment to music education,” according to the release.
The award is given to districts that demonstrate outstanding achievement in efforts to provide music access and education to all students. This year’s honor is the district’s seventh time receiving the recognition since 2013.