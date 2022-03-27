Panama-Buena Vista looks to create new district map following alleged violations

The board president for a local elementary school district said officials are seeking public input for an “open and transparent” redistricting process after critics have alleged the district committed violations of the Brown Act and the state and federal Voting Rights Act.
Those opposed to the Panama-Buena Vista Union School District’s newest maps say they’ve yet to see positive results from recent changes, but remain hopeful for boundaries that don’t dilute the district’s minority communities’ voting power, one of the goals of state and federal election laws.
PBVUSD governing board President Keith Wolaridge said Friday the district was seeking five single-member trustee areas — a significant change from district maps presented in January with two at-large districts — because it’s in the best interests of the community the district serves.
“We want complete transparency of our process,” Wolaridge said in a phone interview. “We have hit a couple of hiccups, but we've worked through them. We want … people that want to be represented, we want them to be represented. We want everybody to participate in the political process.”
The changes follow a letter to the board’s clerk, Bryan Easter, sent by Walnut Creek attorney Scott Rafferty on Feb. 7, which called the district’s initial presentation of boundary maps in January that had multimember districts as “one of the most unusual and pernicious forms of at-large election.
“The method of electing its trustees from multimember areas dilutes the influence of Asian and Latino communities,” according to Rafferty’s letter. “We ask that the board transition to single-trustee areas because doing so will promote competitive elections and ensure representation of the diversity of viewpoints, to the benefit of voters of all races.”
Rafferty was unavailable for comment Friday on the status of any potential legal action against the district.
PBVUSD officials created a web page to publicize their latest redistricting efforts called “Single Member Trustee Areas,” which also includes the communications from Rafferty that prompted the district’s moves, and a timeline for the district’s redistricting process.
The district is planning to have a final draft boundary map ready by April 12, which would allow the map to be posted for seven days before the board considers a vote for formal adoption at an April 19 meeting.
The board’s agenda for a special meeting that happened Thursday included a letter from Rafferty that alleges what the attorney refers to as the district's material violation of the Brown Act — a law meant to ensure a public body’s “actions be taken openly and that their deliberations be conducted openly,” according to the text of the act.
Rafferty sent the letter the day after the board’s Feb. 22 meeting, claiming the board met that day “without providing the public the promised ‘handouts’ or other materials ‘at the time the writing is distributed to all, or a majority of all, of the members of the body,’” as well as creating slides that were not shared with the public at the meeting.
While Wolaridge said he disagreed with the letter, the board’s roughly 6-minute special meeting Thursday was centered around the board unanimously adopting a resolution committing to unconditional compliance with the Brown Act in response to Rafferty’s claims.
Wolaridge said Friday the discussion should be about education and the progress PBVUSD is making.
Lori Pesante, director of civic engagement and government relations for the Dolores Huerta Foundation, said the first three maps published on the district’s website March 22 don’t reflect what the community’s been asking for, based on the opportunities she’s had for discussion.
The maps should include a compact trustee area around the district's Pumpkin Center community, she said. "And then of course, they cannot dilute the voting power of the other protected classes in the other four districts," she added. "And that's where I think these maps really don't don't meet the mark, yet."
Another concern Pesante mentioned was what she described as a truncated redistricting process that’s being used. PBVUSD created a multiweek timeline to address an issue it’s known about for a number of years, she said, referring to how its multimember districts disenfranchise protected classes of minorities who reside within its boundaries.
She didn’t know Saturday whether the foundation would have a new map together in time to adequately address the concerns of the Latino and Asian communities.
A third hearing Tuesday will be the first opportunity for the public to address the board regarding the first drafts of three maps created for the district by National Demographics Corp.
A fourth public hearing is scheduled for April 7, meaning if the district wants to have maps to discuss in time for that meeting, they would have to be ready for public viewing seven days prior, on March 31, according to a presentation to the board by Justin Levitt of National Demographic.
An April 7 meeting is intended to provide another opportunity for discussion ahead of an April 12 goal for the public release of a map that could be formally adopted by a board vote on April 19, and then sent to county officials, which would need to also approve the map.
Pesante also said how the district has historically dealt with the concerns it’s now addressing with respect to its maps puts district officials in a precarious position going forward.
“At the end of the day, the position that they're in is such that there's no guarantee that the method they want is going to be enough,” Pesante said of the new maps. “So they can try and we will of course, evaluate that map — any map they want to propose — but it's always … we're always going to be looking for … ‘Is this a fair map?’ And so far, they have not produced a map that's fair.”
Wolaridge reiterated Friday the maps released March 22 were a starting point for discussion, and that the district was making an effort to include all members of the community in the process.
“We want to do what is right and what is proper, and we put the process in place,” Wolaridge said. “And hopefully, by the end of April, it will be complete. The new maps will be drawn, and again, the public — anybody from the public can participate in the process.”