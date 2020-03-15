The Panama-Buena Vista Union School District will have minimum school days this Wednesday through Friday, according to an announcement posted to the district's Facebook page Sunday night.
It said the schedule is "for the purpose of consideration and planning with all staff for the possibility of district-wide closures due to public health concerns."
An announcement of the schedule after Friday will be made on or before Friday, the announcement said.
The letter says the PBVUSD board met in emergency session Saturday and unanimously voted to authorize the superintendent to declare school closures if necessary or directed by various officials.
(1) comment
The real “Purpose” they are not closing outright is Money: They don’t want to lose funding if kids aren’t in their seats. As long as they are there part of each day, there will be no funding loss.
The good news for parents is that your children will only be “minimally” infected with CoronaVirus.
