The Panama-Buena Vista Union School District has announced its plans for providing breakfast and lunch to enrolled students beginning Monday.
The meals will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. Meals will be charged based on free and reduced price eligibility, the district said.
Open sites are Berkshire, Buena Vista, Castle, Miller, Sandrini, Seibert, Stine and Whitley elementaries, and Stonecreek, Tevis and Warren junior highs.
