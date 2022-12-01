 Skip to main content
Pair of fundraisers to help combat human trafficking

The Kern County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday two holiday fundraisers geared toward getting donations to combat human trafficking.

The Kern County Human Trafficking Task Force is hosting a holiday drive helping the Kern County Family Justice Center Foundation. They are asking for clothing, personal hygiene items, toiletries and other items tailored to helping local human trafficking victims.

