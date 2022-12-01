Pair of fundraisers to help combat human trafficking

The Kern County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday two holiday fundraisers geared toward getting donations to combat human trafficking.
The Kern County Human Trafficking Task Force is hosting a holiday drive helping the Kern County Family Justice Center Foundation. They are asking for clothing, personal hygiene items, toiletries and other items tailored to helping local human trafficking victims.
When people escape their circumstances, they only have minimal clothing and supplies while waiting for help, according to a news release from the DA’s Office. Donations such as toiletries, hygiene items, sanitary items, hair care, cosmetics and cleaning supplies will be collected now until Jan 31.
Clothing items such as undergarments, socks, coats, jackets, blankets, duffel bags and towels can also be donated and dropped off at Ascend Real Estate at 7606 Meany Ave., Suite 101.
Also, the Kern County Human Trafficking Task Force will host its first Race Against Trafficking 5K at The Park at River Walk next month.
Proceeds from the Jan. 28 event will go to the Kern County Family Justice Center Foundation. Registration costs $35 and interested racers can sign up at https://bit.ly/3B2cPSC until Jan. 8 to get a race T-shirt.
The top three participants in each age group, which range from 10 to 70 years old, will get a medal in races for both men and women.
Anyone interested in becoming a volunteer, sponsor or fundraiser can visit the race’s website for more information. Sponsorship signups will end Jan. 1.