When a packet of 10 “Air Mail” letters from 1966 showed up on eBay with a Bakersfield address that no longer exists, history buffs and amateur detectives on the Facebook page Kern County of Old got busy.
The letters, mailed to a residence on South Union Avenue by a sailor serving aboard the USS Enterprise, were addressed to his wife.
Kern County of Old member Whitney Weddell posted a photo of the red, white and blue hand-addressed envelopes with these words:
“Found this on sale on eBay. Anyone know Mayvis B. Allen? Wonder if she’d like to have her letters back.”
Mayvis B. Allen, the addressee, lived at the time at 2141 S. Union Avenue, Space 10. The writer was her husband, Petty Officer 1st Class Charles "Chuck" Edward Allen.
Weddell's post set off a flurry of activity. Members began searching for more information about Mayvis and her sailor man. Obituaries were found, news stories and other public records were accessed.
Page administrator David Dyas located a photo of Chuck Allen's headstone. Fatima Bugharin added a photo that appeared to show the Allens' old address is now an auto dismantling business.
"This is better than Sherlock Holmes," Roger Montgomery commented on the post as various people offered new information.
Soon a picture began to form.
Several people bid on the letters, but Bakersfield resident Linda Dudonis won the bid at about $47. On Friday, she sat at her kitchen table, the 53-year-old letters spread out in front of her. She talked about the two letter writers, a couple she never knew, yet somehow had become closer to through the letters.
"My husband, Don, served on the USS Enterprise from 1966 to 1968. That's what first piqued my interest," Dudonis said. "But then I remembered there were 5,000 men on that ship."
What Dudonis really wants to do is find a relative, a descendant of Chuck and Mayvis Allen, and pass along the letters to her. But there are other letters for sale on eBay that appear to be from Chuck to Mayvis, and Dudonis would like to obtain all of them.
"I found his granddaughter still in McAlester (Okla.) I'm considering contacting," she said.
Many of the letters have only a single word where the return address might have been. That word was "Chuck."
"I've read all the letters," Dudonis said.
"There's some family quarrel stuff. Some family coming to visit was causing anxiety," Dudonis said.
But the military couple, separated by thousands of miles of ocean, seemed to miss each other and find comfort in their letters back and forth — although Dudonis can read only one side of the conversation: the husband's.
"Hello, honey, how's everything tonight?" Petty Officer 1st Class Chuck Allen wrote to his wife, Mayvis, in a letter he dated April 3, 1966. "I am fine and missing you every bit as much as you miss me.
"We are still working a lot of hours, but I still have lots of time to think and worry about my loved ones."
Some researchers believe The Navy man worked on and repaired jet fighters on the Enterprise, the world's first nuclear-powered aircraft carrier.
He speaks about looking forward to a couple of days leave at Cubi Point, a naval air station on Subic Bay in the Philippines. And he dreams of coming home, buying a motorcycle for his son, Chucky, so father and son could someday ride together.
"How is the weather back home," he asked his wife. "It is hot as hell here, but the rainy season should hit pretty soon."
In one letter, Allen said he had to fly to Da Nang, South Vietnam, apparently to work on planes. He regretted missing a party for the whole crew.
"They said the skipper and the X.O. (executive officer) got drunk and really had a ball," he wrote. "You'd be amazed at how different the officers are over here. They aren't stuffy or high-toned at all."
On March 22 he wrote to his wife that he "got four wonderful letters from you today."
There is romance in his words, especially in the way he greeted Mayvis and in the way he signed out of his letters.
"Dearest wife," he begins in one.
"My darling wife at home," he writes in another.
The long months at sea without wife and family seemed to heighten the love and longing he felt for home.
"I'm signing off with this reminder," he wrote in one letter in the spring of '66. "I love you, darling and I hope you believe me. Give my love to Chucky and the pups."
