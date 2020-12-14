The Pacific Health Education Center will host a Christmas food giveaway this Thursday to help the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The "Pull Up and Pick Up Drive-Thru Event" will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday in the parking lot of the Pacific Health Education Center at 5300 California Ave. The first 100 vehicles with a pre-registered ticket will be admitted.
Participants are asked to enter along Office Center Court and arrive with a cleared out trunk. Register for the event ahead of time at https://bit.ly/2LhfAbO.