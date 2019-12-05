An Oxnard man was indicted by a federal grand jury Thursday for allegedly breaking into a U.S. Post Office in Mojave and stealing mail and a mail truck.
Ryan James Taylor, 34, is charged with burglary of a U.S. Post Office, mail theft, and theft of government property, U.S. Attorney McGregor W. Scott's office announced.
The incident occurred on Aug. 26, 2018, according to a press release.
If convicted, Taylor faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine for each of the burglary and stolen mail charges, and 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for the stolen mail truck charge, the press release said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.