The paths of Bakersfield’s new versus existing home markets diverged sharply last month as interest rates continued to climb, according to a new report that illustrates the impact of local homeowners feeling “locked in” by the relative bargain of their current mortgage loans.

Appraiser Gary Crabtree reported this week in his July market summary that the volume of sales for existing homes dropped more than 14% in July, while that of newly built homes jumped 36%. He added that the market share of new homes hit a 16-year peak last month.