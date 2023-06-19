A green Freightliner truck hauling potatoes overturned Monday, spilling spuds across several lanes of Highway 99 that remained closed for hours, authorities said.
Officers with the California Highway Patrol’s Bakersfield Communications Center said Monday they received a call at 6:52 a.m. of the accident, which happened along the northbound lanes of Highway 99 just north of the California Avenue exit.
The Freightliner was one of three vehicles that collided, authorities said, confirming that two other vehicles — a gray Toyota 4Runner, and a white Chevrolet Silverado — were also involved.
Authorities said in their report that the driver of the Freightliner was traveling at an unsafe speed, and turned the vehicle to the left lane after it was unable to slow down in time for the traffic ahead. The truck crashed into the rear of the Toyota, which caused a subsequent collision between the Toyota and the Silverado in front, CHP reported. This resulted in the truck overturning, spilling the potatoes onto the northbound lanes.
“Drivers must always keep their eyes on the road and always travel at a speed that is safe,” said CHP Officer Tomas Martinez. “They must be able to bring their vehicle to a stop if need be to avoid a crash. The faster you drive, the longer it will take for you to come to a complete stop when necessary.”
Crews cleaned the left two northbound lanes, which reopened two hours after the crash.
Authorities said there were no major injuries and no one was taken to a hospital.