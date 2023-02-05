 Skip to main content
Oversupply dampens upcoming almond bloom

20221224-bc-weather

Fog rolls over the tops of young almond trees in an orchard along Coffee Road in northwest Bakersfield in this file photo from Dec. 23.

 Eliza Green / The Californian

Kern County farmers tend to be optimists by nature, but it's hard to know what a good outcome would even look like this year as the almond bloom approaches.

Such an oversupply has piled up that almond prices actually declined last month when a parade of storms made clear California's drought would at least ease, raising expectations for greater production at a time local growers are already losing money.

