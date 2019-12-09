Revenue from the city of Bakersfield’s sales tax continues to beat initial estimates. City officials say the 1 percent sales tax increase known as the Public Safety and Vital Services Measure has made $9 million more than anticipated in the city’s annual budget.
That means more funds are available for projects on the city’s wish list. On Monday, city staff presented a list of spending proposals to the Public Safety and Vital Services Oversight Committee for recommendation to the council.
The committee voted to recommend $6.1 million in additional spending, following a fiscally conservative approach advised by city staff.
The committee chose to recommend $1.5 million for homeless mitigation efforts. The spending would allow two emergency programs started at the behest of downtown businesses to continue past a 90-day trial period.
After complaints about widespread human waste and security issues, the city hired private security and a cleanup team to deal with the issue. Officials said they anticipated demand for the services to extend beyond the 90-day contract initially offered by the city.
The new funding would allow those programs to continue. A portion of the $1.5 million could be used to purchase the new site for a low-barrier homeless shelter. The city has already approved $4 million in sales tax revenue to be spent on the endeavor.
The biggest expenditure in the proposal included $3 million to be placed into the city’s reserve fund. The city hopes to add $5.7 million to the reserves each of the next three years to shore them up.
The City Council has directed the city to save enough money to meet 60 days worth of expenses in the event that a major catastrophe ceases all revenue streams for a period of time.
The city hopes to reach that goal by Fiscal Year 2024-25. Although the $3 million to be added in the mid-year adjustment will not match the $5.7 million the city hopes to add annually, staff said the city could make up the difference in future years.
The committee also recommended the city spend $500,000 on e-permitting software for workforce development, $800,000 to implement body cameras at the Bakersfield Police Department and $320,000 for equipment purchases for the Bakersfield Fire Department.
Officials will present the committee’s recommendation to council for approval during the council’s annual mid-year adjustment.
