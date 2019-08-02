Beginning Wednesday, construction work at Bakersfield College Memorial Stadium will begin taking place during overnight hours in order for W2W Sport Flooring workers to avoid the daylight’s extreme heat conditions.
Construction will take place 8 p.m. through 8 a.m. during the work week throughout August.
Handheld tools will be used to mix the glue needed to place a new surface on the asphalt track, and the occasional forklift will be needed, according to a press release. Additionally, the stadium lights will be operating during this time.
The city of Bakersfield has approved this work as it does not violate any noise ordinances.
