City of Bakersfield Public Works crews will be performing a pavement rehabilitation near the intersection of White Lane and South H Street that will require the closure of South H Street between Pacheco Road and Planz Road.
The overnight closure is scheduled for Monday to Tuesday from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.
According to a news release from the city, traffic on southbound South H Street will be detoured to Hughes Lane while
northbound traffic will be detoured to Monitor Street. The city said while lanes will be closed on South H Street, eastbound and westbound routes on White Lane will remain open.