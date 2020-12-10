The city of Bakersfield will begin road reconstruction on Truxtun Avenue between H Street and Chester Avenue starting at 7 p.m. tonight.
The work will result in road closures, detours and traffic delays. It’s expected to be completed by 6 a.m. Friday, the city said in a news release.
Here are some key tips that drivers should be aware of, according to the city:
• While Truxtun Avenue will be closed between H Street and Chester Avenue, H Street will be open to northbound, southbound and westbound traffic.
• Southbound traffic on Eye Street and Chester Avenue will be detoured at 17th Street.
• Northbound traffic on Eye Street will be detoured at 15th Street, while northbound traffic on Chester Avenue will be detoured at 14th Street.
The city asks drivers to use caution while driving in these areas and to plan for additional travel time or use alternate routes to reach their destination.