Kern County Public Health Services reported 2,082 new coronavirus cases Tuesday morning and one new death.
The county's case count stands at 53,694 since the pandemic began. A total of 470 people have died.
The health department reports 19,305 people have recovered from the illness, and 12,970 people are presumed to have recovered.
This is the age breakdown of the positive cases: 6,442 people up to age 17; 33,126 people ages 18 to 49; 9,535 people ages 50 to 64; 4,575 people ages 65 and older.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
The health department is reminding residents that you can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you."