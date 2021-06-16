Over 100 local teens benefit from Boys & Girls Clubs workforce program

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County provided workforce skills to over 100 local teens as part of the WorkForce Development/Summer Jobs Program in April and May.
According to a news release from the Boys & Girls Clubs, the teens learned everything from building resumes and interviewing techniques to setting goals and improving communication skills. After the workforce skills component, 20 teens were selected for a five-week paid Summer Jobs Program internship. Each entry-level teen will work 20 hours per week at their worksite and participate in professional development activities, the news release stated.
Here is a list of the 2021 Summer Jobs Program intern sites:
• Bakersfield Museum of Art
• Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County
• DLB Fire Protection
• Kern County Library
• KGET-TV 17/TELEMUNDO
• Kwik Signs, Inc.
• Logic Film Company
• Office of Assemblymember Vince Fong
• Office of Supervisor Leticia Perez
The Boys & Girls Clubs said that since its inception in 2013, the Kern County Summer Jobs Program has guided nearly 1,900 local teens into workforce training skills while 348 teens have received a paid summer job internship.
The program was put on through a partnership with The Women’s and Girls’ Fund and Bank of America.