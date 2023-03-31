 Skip to main content
Outlook strong for Kern renewable fuels even as feds OK state’s accelerated plan for electrifying heavy trucks

Nikola Corp-Truck

Phoenix-based Nikola Corp. offered free test rides in October to Kern trucking companies interested in the company's all-electric, heavy-duty trucks.

 Photo courtesy of California Clean Transportation

Federal authorities granted California permission Friday to impose ambitious electrification deadlines on heavy-duty truck manufacturers, a move seen as advancing air quality and climate goals without necessarily setting back efforts in Kern to boost production of transitional fuels like renewable diesel and biomethane.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency formally allowed the Newsom administration to move forward with its plan to require that 40 percent of all new tractor-trailers sold in the state emit no exhaust by 2035, along with 55 percent of small truck and delivery van sales and 75 percent of new buses and larger trucks. By 2045, all such trucks sold in the state are to be zero-emission, wherever feasible.

