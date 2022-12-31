 Skip to main content
Outlook 2023: What’s pending locally in the year ahead

There's so much to watch out for locally in the year ahead that, if you’re trying to keep track of what’s pending, look no further than this guide to the biggest developing stories of 2023.

The battle between Kern County's oil industry and Gov. Gavin Newsom, for example, nabbed major headlines in 2022 — and there’s no reason to think it won’t continue to generate big news.

