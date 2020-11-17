The Outlets at Tejon on Tuesday announced a pair of holiday-themed promotions benefiting local charities.
One invites shoppers to write down a shopping wish list and drop it into a large red mailbox located at the outlets' Christmas tree display. Starting Dec. 1 and ending Dec. 31, a winner will be picked every day and the recipient will be asked to choose which featured nonprofit will receive a $100 donation from the shopping center. The box opens for list deposits Nov. 23.
The three choices of charities — CASA of Kern County, The Wounded Heroes Fund and The Alzheimer’s Disease Association of Kern County — are also eligible to win a window display contest in which shoppers can vote for their favorite of three entries.
Shoppers can vote by "liking" or sharing photos of the respective window displays on the Outlets at Tejon social media pages.
"The photos will be posted on the Outlets’ Facebook @TheOutletsAtTejon, Instagram @OutletsAtTejon and on their Twitter account @OutletsAtTejon," the center said in a news release Tuesday. It said the winner will receive a $1,000 grand prize, while the other two will receive $500 each.
The window displays are scheduled to be unveiled Nov. 14 and come down Jan. 5. The contest winner will be announced Dec. 19 on social media.