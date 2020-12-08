The Outlets at Tejon will stay open with stores operating at 20 percent capacity following Gov. Gavin Newsom's order, according to a news release from the shopping center.
It will also still host Cinema Under the Stars: Holiday Edition on Saturday, with gates opening at 5:30 p.m. and a movie starting at 6:30 p.m.
“With the health and safety of all our tenants and customers top of mind, our tenants will limit their inside capacity at the Outlets at Tejon,” Rebecca Swiggum, marketing director, said in a news release. “We look forward to continuing to provide a safe and clean open-air shopping environment for our community and travelers.”