The Outlets at Tejon is giving shoppers new reasons to stop by with its addition of two new stores and two more on the way.
By far the largest of the new tenants, Forever 21, will take over a key, 12,397-square-foot location formerly leased by the former Pottery Barn store. The clothing, shoes and accessories retailer is scheduled to open Aug. 5.
Two of the other newcomers also sell apparel — U.S. Polo Assn. and Lacoste — while K-Pop Star focuses on Korean pop culture merchandise.
The new tenants help fill vacancies at the 43-acre, 320,000-square-foot shopping center located on the east side of Interstate 5 just south of the Highway 99 interchange. Other stores there include a Nike Factory Store, Calvin Klein and a Banana Republic Factory Store.
Though it serves an estimated 3.2 million people living within an hour’s drive, the center has had a hard time in recent years finding the right mix of tenants, not to mention a drop in business during the coronavirus pandemic. Things are looking up, however, with the new tenants settling in or preparing to do so.
“Our post-pandemic recovery has continually been trending upward when it comes to leasing and tenant demands as we diversify tenants and increase foot traffic,” Becca Bland, marketing director of the center’s co-owner, Lebec-based Tejon Ranch Co., said in a news release Thursday.
The new stores certainly do come as good news, said a new manager at the center’s Tony’s Pizza restaurant, Juanita Mojarro. She said she feels like business is picking up at the outlets and that “it has its days.”
The 900-square-foot K-Pop Star store that opened in May is “pretty cool,” she said, adding that, for one thing, it sells potato chips that taste just like french fries. People also seem to like the 3,400-square-foot U.S. Polo Assn. store that opened last week, she said.
“It’s pretty exciting getting new stores to get business to us all here,” Mojarro said.
An assistant manager at the center’s Tillys store, Penny Ingram, said the Forever 21 store coming soon will help replace foot traffic lost after Pottery Barn closed. Plus, she said shoppers like the new Ariat store selling clothing and footwear.
“I feel like it’s getting better,” she said. “There was a lot of empty locations but I feel like we’re getting variety back.”
Ingram said the outlets could do with another store like the As Seen on TV store that pulled out. Still, she sees improvement.
“We’re getting filled back up again,” she said. “It’s nice.”
The 3,000-square-foot Lacoste store is planned to open in September, selling clothing for men, women and children.