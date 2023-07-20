OUTLETS

The 43-acre Outlets at Tejon off Interstate 5 south of the Highway 99 interchange is making progress filling in vacancies with the addition of four new stores.

 Photo courtesy of The Outlets at Tejon

The Outlets at Tejon is giving shoppers new reasons to stop by with its addition of two new stores and two more on the way.

By far the largest of the new tenants, Forever 21, will take over a key, 12,397-square-foot location formerly leased by the former Pottery Barn store. The clothing, shoes and accessories retailer is scheduled to open Aug. 5.