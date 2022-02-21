'Our responsibility is to close the economic gap': MLK Community Initiative distributes food

The MLK Community Initiative and its partners hosted a food distribution event Monday, with a second one planned for Tuesday at the community center across the street from Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
The initiative regularly hosts these giveaways to address food insecurity in the community, and help make sure people don’t have to choose between adequately feeding their family and having a tank of gas to get to work, said Ora Frink, executive director of the initiative.
“Our responsibility is to close the economic gap by addressing the disparities in these communities,” Frink said, adding that the nearby recovery service Isaiah's Sober Living on California Avenue is also a partner in the giveaways.
The center is able to do that with a truck full of goods brought over from the Community Action Partnership of Kern, or CAPK, which is made available around 10 a.m. for those who are lined up and ready to receive food and supplies.
Frink mentioned Monday that the line for those waiting for food has shrunk somewhat since the height of the pandemic, when the center might’ve seen a crowd of about a thousand or more on a busy distribution day. However, she added that those who like to have first choice of what’s available still generally start to line up about two hours before the slated 10 a.m. start time, which was the case Monday.
Frink also noted the food distribution actually takes place behind the MLK Community Center near an entrance on Chico Street. Tuesday’s giveaway is set to start at 10 a.m.