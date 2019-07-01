You spoke, we listened.
Many of our valued readers let us know they prefer the broadsheet format instead of the tab that we adopted several years ago on weekdays.
Readers told us they like their paper to be split in sections so they may share their favorite parts — Local, Nation & World, Sports, Eye Street, Marketplace and more — with their family members and co-workers. It's more reflective of our community.
With our return to a broadsheet format seven days a week, we'd like to hear from you once again. What do you think?
Go to Bakersfield.com to vote in our poll! You may also leave comments there, and, as always, feel free to call 395-7384 with your feedback.
