'Our community lost a beautiful soul': Man found guilty of first-degree murder in stabbing death of 22-year-old girlfriend

Bakersfield woman Lupe Melendrez had a beautiful soul, according to Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer.

But the 22-year-old was brutally murdered earlier this year after her boyfriend, Cody Joyave, stabbed her multiple times in her neck. A Kern County jury convicted Joyave of first-degree murder Tuesday.

