A four-day, “all-hands-on-deck” undercover operation by local, state and federal authorities last week resulted in the arrest of 21 men on suspicion of charges related to human trafficking and child exploitation.

During a Monday news conference held in the office of Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer, representatives from the multiagency task force said “Operation Bad Barbie” began three months ago and involved more than 40 sworn officers and intelligence staff, with the intent to target “adults seeking to sexually exploit children.”