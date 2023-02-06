Ortiz leaving business chamber for state positions

A central figure in Bakersfield business circles is stepping down from his nearly eight-year role as president and CEO of the Greater Bakersfield Chamber to take dual leadership positions at one of the state's most prominent advocacy organizations.
Nicholas "Nick" Ortiz will leave Feb. 24 to become vice president of local chamber relations at CalChamber and president and CEO of the business group's main training program, the Western Association of Chamber Executives. He will be replaced on an interim basis by the local chamber's vice president of member engagement, Hillary Haenes, during a nationwide search for a permanent chief executive.
"For nearly eight years, Nick has been a dynamic leader for our organization," the chamber's 2023 chairman, Ken Keller, said in a news release Monday morning. "He has helped grow the chamber, supported our members and led key initiatives that have and will continue to shape the future of the Bakersfield-Kern region."
"Beyond his professional contributions, Nick is a dear friend to many of us, whom we will miss deeply," Keller continued. "The good news is that his new role will give us plenty of opportunities to continue to work together."
Ortiz said by email the appointment puts him in a position of "amplifying the voices and advocacy of local chambers and also helping them develop their teams to best serve their communities." He noted Haenes and he graduated from WACE's academy for chamber executives.
Ortiz first got involved in Kern County business long before taking the reins in April 2015 from former chamber President and CEO Cynthia "Cindy" Pollard, who left the organization to join Bakersfield oil producer Aera Energy LLC.
After working for the chamber in a more junior role, Ortiz took a position with San Francisco-based utility Pacific Gas and Electric Co. From there he went to the oil trade group Western States Petroleum Association, where as production regions manager he helped launch a contentious effort to streamline Kern County oil and gas permitting.