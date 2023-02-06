 Skip to main content
Ortiz leaving business chamber for state positions

A central figure in Bakersfield business circles is stepping down from his nearly eight-year role as president and CEO of the Greater Bakersfield Chamber to take dual leadership positions at one of the state's most prominent advocacy organizations.

Nicholas "Nick" Ortiz will leave Feb. 24 to become vice president of local chamber relations at CalChamber and president and CEO of the business group's main training program, the Western Association of Chamber Executives. He will be replaced on an interim basis by the local chamber's vice president of member engagement, Hillary Haenes, during a nationwide search for a permanent chief executive.

