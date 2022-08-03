Organizers planning first-ever Native American trip via Honor Flight Kern County

More than 1,800 local veterans of World War II, Korea and Vietnam have flown to the nation's capital over the past decade, courtesy of Honor Flight Kern County.
And those flights are sure to continue as long as community support remains strong.
But the local nonprofit is planning a new kind of flight next spring, an excursion that will carry some 100 Native American veterans to see and experience the memorials and monuments of Washington, D.C., dedicated to their service, and the service of all veterans.
"We see it as a great way to honor the culture, the language, the contribution Native Americans have made and continue to make while serving in the nation's armed forces," said Angel Galvez, CEO of the Bakersfield American Indian Health Project, which is partnering with Honor Flight Kern County to literally get this project off the ground.
"Almost everyone who came to this land came as foreigners," Galvez said. "But Native Americans were already here, and they were warriors.
"This is a great way to pay tribute to Native Americans who were here before us."
Representatives from Honor Flight met with Galvez Wednesday to hammer out details and talk about needs and priorities. They came out of the meeting confident that they can begin to move forward.
"We haven't set a date yet, but this trip's going to happen," said Scott Shelton, an Honor Flight volunteer who has been meeting with local Native Americans to help organize this one-of-a-kind local flight.
"Our goal is springtime. We think it's doable," Shelton said. "We need to raise a good chunk of money first."
Galvez noted that Native Americans known as Navajo code talkers were instrumental in developing an unbreakable communications code during World War II that helped lead to the Allied victory over the Axis powers, Germany, Italy and Japan.
Honor Flight Kern County founder Lili Marsh said she got the idea for organizing a Native American-only flight after seeing information about a similar effort by Honor Flight Nevada.
During that trip, at a Vietnam Memorial Wall Ceremony, retired four-star general Barry McCaffrey recognized the all-Native American Honor Flight in his speech, according to the Reno-Sparks Indian Colony's Camp News.
"Native Americans enlist in greater numbers than the rest of the population and they move to the front areas of the combat zone," McCaffrey told onlookers. "They have suffered huge casualties, so there's a special debt of gratitude we owe to them."
Marsh said she loves the idea of enlightening people about the contributions made by Native Americans.
"I believe we will be only the second Honor Flight to do an all-Native American flight," she said.
Native Americans who served during the Second World War, the Korean War or the Vietnam War are invited to visit honorflightkerncounty.org for applications or other important information.
Donations are also accepted on the website.
Reporter Steven Mayer can be reached at 661-395-7353. Follow him on Facebook and on Twitter: @semayerTBC.
