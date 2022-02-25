Organizers of term limit petition say they have collected enough signatures to qualify for ballot

The organizers of a petition asking voters to approve term limits for the Board of Supervisors say they have obtained enough signatures to qualify for the ballot.
The coalition of local advocacy organizations behind the petition plans to cap off its signature drive with a rally at Jastro Park on Saturday. The coalition, which includes the Dolores Huerta Foundation, Service Employees International Union Local 521, United Domestic Workers AFSCME Local 3930 and other community and environment-focused advocacy groups, say they have collected more than 26,000 signatures.
They need 21,338 to qualify for the ballot and intend to continue collecting signatures until March 10 to ensure their petition qualifies even if some signatures are disqualified.
“The current system allows politicians to sit unaccountable to everyday residents even though community needs aren’t being met,” an announcement from organizers reads. “The movement for safe and lit streetlights, drinkable water, breathable air, and proper administration of public services is popular across the board among voters.”
After starting to collect signatures in September, the coalition has moved quickly to qualify the petition for the ballot before the March 21 deadline.
“A petition like this will bring fresh new ideas, and a new board of supervisors that are going to change and think about the issues that are occurring right now,” said Sandy Moreno, an in-home support service worker and proponent of the petition. “Coming to Kern County and seeing the needs that we have, I think that it’s time to have new people hopefully come to the Board of Supervisors.”
If approved by voters, the ballot measure would institute an eight-year term limit on local supervisors, allowing each supervisor to serve two four-year terms.
Moreno said unsafe and unlit neighborhoods, poor park conditions and libraries with short hours were among the reasons she and others were seeking term limits.
“The times that I’ve been canvassing, people have been very positive about having a change in the county,” she said. “We’ve received a lot of positive responses from our neighbors while we’re knocking on doors.”
Four out of the five current supervisors have already been elected for two terms. However, two supervisors — Leticia Perez and Mike Maggard — have already committed to not seeking further terms on the board.
Several communities in California, such as San Diego and San Francisco, limit supervisors to two terms of four years each. Others, like Los Angeles, allow supervisors three terms of four years. State legislators are limited to 12 years in office.
Supervisor Zack Scrivner, who has served on the board since 2012, pushed back against the idea of term limits.
“Voters make a choice on who to vote for. I see no benefit to enhancing good governance by limiting their choice, nor have I seen a benefit in Sacramento where term limits are the rule in our state Legislature,” he said in an email to The Californian. “Some may argue that Sacramento is even less accountable to the voters since term limits were implemented. Sacramento is no example I’d ever want to follow on pretty much anything.”
Organizers hope to gather at least 30,000 signatures before submitting the petitions to the County Elections Division.