Organizers of a memorial event in honor of innocent victims of gang violence scheduled for this spring are inviting organizations and businesses to sign up ahead of time to participate in the event.
The Innocent Victims of Gang Violence Awareness event, hosted by the Greater Bakersfield Chamber of Commerce and Leadership Bakersfield Class of 2019, is scheduled to run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 11 at Lowell Park, 800 Fourth Street in central Bakersfield.
The event will include a resource fair and a memorial ceremony at 11 a.m. with a bench dedication and guest speakers.
Vendor set up time will begin at 9 a.m. and must be completed no later than 9:45 a.m. Vendors are encouraged to incorporate activities that are family friendly or educational.
Businesses, nonprofits and vendors that would like to participate must complete a registration form no later than May 3.
For details and registration forms, contact Kelsey Brackett at kbrackett@bakersfieldpd.us or call 326-3051.
