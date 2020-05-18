An impromptu car cruise down Chester Avenue Friday night drew hundreds of cars to downtown Bakersfield, where vehicles of all types — from muscle cars to lowriders to motorcycles — drove up and down the street, with some stopping to stand on the sidewalk and take in the show.
It took many back to another time.
For some, it was the days when cruising on Chester was a weekly thing. For others it was just a few months, before coronavirus swept the country and made Friday nights downtown into a ghost town.
"It felt like we actually had a show in here," said Fausto Jimenez, manager of Jerry's Pizza. "We had to close our gates. It was so crazy."
The pizzeria saw its largest volume of customers Friday night since the pre-COVID-19 days, Jimenez said.
And that was part of the plan — to get people out enjoying something they love and to help local restaurants in the process.
"It was kind of a twofer," said Jordan Tyack, a local car aficionado who came up with the idea for the cruise and posted it on Facebook. "If we can get everybody out of the house, enjoying their day but still following the rules, and if people are out, people are going to need somewhere to eat."
Normally, this time of year is car show season but those have been canceled due to the coronavirus. A cruise down Chester Avenue seemed to Tyack like a way to use some Bakersfield history to deal with the current times.
The crusiing days were before his time but the 35-year-old Tyack, who works at his family's tire shop, said his parents talked about doing it back in the 1980s and early '90s.
"It was a really neat experience. After a while I parked and just enjoyed watching it, seeing everyone getting along and enjoying the night," Tyack said.
The event listing on Facebook encouraged those attending not to race or do donuts or other things that would be frowned upon by police. It appears everyone complied. Comments posted afterward suggested the cruise should become a regular event, like First Friday downtown, and perhaps it might spur some economic recovery in the downtown area following the shutdown.
For now, Tyack has planned two more events. On May 31, there will be a cruise through Hart Park, and another cruise on Chester Avenue is planned for June 15. Tyack said he's trying to create some space between events so as not to push his luck with city government or the police department.
However, Bakersfield Police Sgt. Nathan McCauley said not one call came into the department Friday night about the cruise.
"It sounds like people must have been conducting themselves appropriately," McCauley said.
McCauley said the police department would advise that people taking part in the cruise follow the rules of the road and be safe, and that permits are needed if any road or lane closures were planned.
Both upcoming cruises are open to anyone, Tyack said. "I encourage anybody to come out," he said. "New car, old, bicycle, moped, motorcycle.... it’s not so much about the cars but the community."
