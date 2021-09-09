Organizations around Bakersfield to remember 9/11

Many Bakersfield organizations have created special events slated for Saturday to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.
The Bakersfield Fire Department will remember 9/11 with a 9:30 a.m. Saturday ceremony, which will last about 30 minutes. Two F-15 airplanes will fly over the ceremony at 9:50 a.m. The planes will fly from west to east. Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield, and other public officials will also speak in the morning, according to the Bakersfield Fire Department.
Three videos will play throughout the day, the last video playing at 5:45 p.m. The videos contain interviews with firefighters about the sacrifices made on 9/11 by other first responders. During this time, community members can have the time to sit, reflect and hopefully meet others with similar experiences, said Bakersfield Fire Department Deputy Chief Kevin Albertson.
The itinerary for the 7 p.m. ceremony includes speeches from the leads of other public safety agencies and is meant to honor fallen Kern County military members. Albertson said this event hopes to also recognize slain military members who fought in wars post-9/11.
Both ceremonies will take place at Bakersfield Fire Department Station 15, at 1315 Buena Vista Road.
Portrait of a Warrior Gallery will also memorialize 27 Kern County residents called to serve during the evening ceremony, according to the Bakersfield Fire Department.
SSD Alarm and Salty’s BBQ and Catering will honor first responders with its annual lunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Members of the Kern County Sheriff’s Office, the Bakersfield Police Department, California Highway Patrol and Kern County and Bakersfield fire departments are welcome to free lunch at 2701 Fruitvale Ave. There will be raffle prizes and music by LIFE 88.3.
Jeff Salters, the owner of Salty’s BBQ, wanted to show law enforcement officials the community has never forgotten their sacrifice.
“It’s just another opportunity to show the community of first responders ... how much we respect and admire what they do every day to keep us safe,” Salters said.
Jeremy Staat, a BC welding professor, said he created a 9/11 memorial at BC because he wanted the younger generation to remember Sept. 11’s history and reflect on the events that transpired on that tragic day. He designed the base to reflect the 9/11 memorial in New York City.
“I believe through remembering this heinous terrorist act … we can bridge the gap between generations,” Staat said.
The professor also hopes his creation draws attention to the many individuals who have lingering effects from the 9/11 attacks — cancer and mental health issues still continue to plague the witnesses to the attack. Plants and rubble were donated from the horticulture department to beautify the memorial. This aspect represents the growth that anyone can experience, seen through the plants sprouting through the rubble, Staat said.
Viewers can also leave carnations with notes on the memorial from 8 a.m. to noon Friday.
Staat added he created the memorial to commemorate his friend Pat Tillman, a football player turned Army Ranger after the 9/11 attacks. Tillman died in 2004. Staat joined the service soon after.
Bakersfield Rotary Club will place a thousand flags leading to the Bakersfield Fire Department at Station 15.