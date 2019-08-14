If you have to pick up your dog from the Bakersfield Animal Care Center more than once, you might soon find that it is missing some valuables when you get it back.
A new ordinance that will soon be considered by the Bakersfield City Council would require any dog that is impounded at the city shelter to be spayed or neutered even if the owner doesn’t give permission.
The move is meant to help cut down the city’s dog population and reduce illegal breeding operations.
“Everyone is trying to get animals fixed so we stop this overpopulation,” said Bakersfield SPCA Executive Director Julie Johnson. “So this just gives us another tool in giving us support to make sure that we don’t have these animals that continually come in, continually come in, continually come in.”
Currently, dog owners whose dogs get loose and then are picked up by Bakersfield Animal Control can retrieve their pets from the shelter by paying a fee.
The fee can be about $180 for animals that are returned untreated, but the city reduces the price to as low as $65 if pet owners agree to have their animals spayed or neutered.
The more times an animal is impounded, the higher the fee.
The proposed ordinance may not reduce loose dogs on the streets of Bakersfield, but it will likely reduce the ability of those animals to impregnate others or become pregnant.
“We’re trying to reduce pet overpopulation,” Johnson said, “and spaying and neutering is one of the most effective tools you have to accomplish that task.”
Efforts to strengthen the city’s animal shelter laws began when a group of citizens spoke during the public comment section of a City Council meeting earlier this year, entreating the council members to do something about what they described as rampant overbreeding.
The council Legislative and Litigation Committee chose to forward the ordinance change on to the full council, along with an ordinance that would require permits for properties that breed more than one litter of puppies per year.
The city has made progress in reducing the number of animals taken in at the shelter and improving its live release totals.
Over the last six years, intakes at the shelter have decreased from a high of 10,346 to a projected 7,224.
Live releases have improved from about 29 percent to a projected 78 percent over the same period, according to city statistics.
But while improvements have been made, some residents have grown tired of loose animals in their neighborhoods.
“I’m here on lower Alta Vista and oh my God, there are people's dogs lost and wandering all the time,” said Judi Daunell, president of the Friends of the Kern County Animal Shelter Foundation.
She said she was in favor of the new ordinance because of the impact it could have on the city’s dog population.
“I think it’s a great idea,” she said. “If your animal ends up in the shelter for the second time, yeah, they should be spayed or neutered.”
What a great idea. And it's about time something new is tried. It's probably the most effective thing to stop unwanted puppies and their euthanasia in decades. Hope it becomes law or city code, whatever it is.
